Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $183.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.12.

Laboratory Corp. of America traded up $3.06, reaching $177.60, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 13,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12-month low of $146.68 and a 12-month high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward T. Dodson sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $2,383,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,418.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.10, for a total transaction of $819,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,076 shares of company stock worth $14,071,462 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 364.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

