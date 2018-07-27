Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Shares Bought by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1,832.8% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $183.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.12.

In related news, CEO M. Huff Gary sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $293,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward T. Dodson sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $2,383,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,418.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,462. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America opened at $174.54 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $190.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 11.59%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

