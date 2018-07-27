La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to report sales of $2.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $20.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.06 million to $31.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $111.84 million per share, with estimates ranging from $44.32 million to $187.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $134,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $189,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $284,000.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical opened at $34.01 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $881.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.35. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $41.36.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

