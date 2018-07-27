KVH Industries (KVHI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KVH Industries earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.050421425144 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

KVHI traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.15. 13,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $210.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.46 and a beta of 0.80. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $14.15.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. analysts predict that KVH Industries will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on KVHI shares. ValuEngine upgraded KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

In other KVH Industries news, VP Robert J. Balog sold 11,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $151,142.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,524.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

