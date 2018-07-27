Krones (KRN) Given a €127.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Commerzbank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, equinet set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €113.87 ($133.96).

Shares of KRN traded up €1.60 ($1.88) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €106.00 ($124.71). The company had a trading volume of 65,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones has a 1-year low of €98.70 ($116.12) and a 1-year high of €121.25 ($142.65).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

