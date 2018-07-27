KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (KCNY) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share on Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th.

KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF traded down $0.11, hitting $34.42, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884. KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $37.87.

