Komodo Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.26 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $171.13 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00019291 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, BarterDEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.82 or 0.02703050 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00387487 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00092105 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00389781 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00114435 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00024904 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003344 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 108,593,013 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Bitbns, Binance, HitBTC, Cryptopia, BarterDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

