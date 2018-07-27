Knowles (KN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Knowles (NYSE: KN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/25/2018 – Knowles was downgraded by analysts at Dougherty & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/25/2018 – Knowles had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $16.50 price target on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Knowles had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

7/25/2018 – Knowles had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2018 – Knowles was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2018 – Knowles was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Knowles Corporation operates as a supplier of advanced micro-acoustic, specialty components, and human interface solutions. The Company designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones, speakers, and receivers for the handset, tablet, and other consumer electronic markets. It also designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. Knowles Corporation is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois. “

6/13/2018 – Knowles was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Knowles Corporation operates as a supplier of advanced micro-acoustic, specialty components, and human interface solutions. The Company designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones, speakers, and receivers for the handset, tablet, and other consumer electronic markets. It also designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. Knowles Corporation is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois. “

NYSE KN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Knowles Corp has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Knowles Corp alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Knowles Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.37 per share, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,948.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Didier Hirsch acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $88,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 11,680 shares of company stock worth $149,475 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 153,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 22,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, industrial, defense, aerospace medical, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.