Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Has $9.46 Million Position in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1,090.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 37,810 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 6.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE:CB opened at $137.26 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $123.96 and a 52 week high of $157.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $169.00 price objective on Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $120,391.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 135 shares of company stock worth $19,612 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.