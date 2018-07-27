Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Has $36 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,187 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $35,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 671 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10,260.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks opened at $215.37 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.95 and a beta of 0.92. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $126.56 and a 52-week high of $219.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The network technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $567.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.79 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.93.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.02, for a total transaction of $5,760,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,648,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 73,910 shares of company stock valued at $15,307,149 and have sold 237,098 shares valued at $47,668,560. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

