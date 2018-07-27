Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Has $21.91 Million Position in Citigroup Inc (C)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 327,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205,688 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,372.7% in the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 16,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 16,017.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,414,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,232 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,899,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5,933.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,103,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,792 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,926,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,033,000 after purchasing an additional 912,012 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

Shares of Citigroup opened at $71.34 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $184.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $64.38 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 24.02%.

In related news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $937,571.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

