Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 307,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,954,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF opened at $67.85 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.73 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.2993 dividend. This is an increase from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.