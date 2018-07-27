KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Receives $130.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.61.

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA-Tencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on KLA-Tencor in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on KLA-Tencor from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th.

Shares of KLAC traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.27. 96,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,891. KLA-Tencor has a 1 year low of $87.93 and a 1 year high of $123.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.

