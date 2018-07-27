Kirby (KEX) Issues Earnings Results

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $802.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.43 million. Kirby had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Kirby updated its Q3 guidance to $0.50-0.70 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.50-2.90 EPS.

Shares of Kirby traded down $0.95, reaching $79.20, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 17,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,398. Kirby has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $94.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Kirby alerts:

In other news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $2,263,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,552.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 12,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,121,978.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,588 shares of company stock valued at $27,252,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,747 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kirby by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after buying an additional 37,770 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kirby to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.44.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.