Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (KND) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:KND) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,291 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Kindred Healthcare worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KND. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 398,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 196,178 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 439.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,434 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,458 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Kindred Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kindred Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Kindred Healthcare opened at $9.00 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $821.35 million, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. Kindred Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Kindred Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 11.56%. research analysts expect that Kindred Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kindred Healthcare Company Profile

Kindred Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Hospitals, Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services, and RehabCare. The company provides long-term acute care (LTAC) services to post-intensive care and medically complex patients, including the critically ill and suffering from multiple organ system failures most commonly of the cardiovascular, pulmonary, kidney, gastro-intestinal, and cutaneous systems.

