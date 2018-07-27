Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

Several other research firms have also commented on KIN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. EuroPacific Canada started coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.75 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences traded down $0.45, hitting $13.10, on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,152. Kindred Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.11.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). research analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, insider Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $411,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,146,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,061,609.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc bought 845,262 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,029,989.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,730 shares of company stock worth $1,214,737. 15.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIN. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2,575.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 29,848 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $752,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

