Keyera Corp (KEY) Receives C$43.18 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.18.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Keyera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. GMP Securities increased their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Cormark increased their price target on Keyera from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Keyera from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Keyera from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

KEY stock traded up C$0.18 on Tuesday, reaching C$37.35. The company had a trading volume of 220,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,829. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$31.20 and a 1 year high of C$39.44.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43. Keyera had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$900.50 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Marketing segment is involved in the marketing of NGLs, such as propane, butane, condensate, sulphur, and iso-octane, as well as various crude oil midstream activities.

