KeyCorp Weighs in on Graco Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Graco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Graco had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

Graco opened at $47.09 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55. Graco has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $49.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in Graco by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 61,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 51.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Graco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Graco by 3.6% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 52,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 5,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $256,500.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,805.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $657,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,204 shares of company stock worth $15,838,068 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Graco’s payout ratio is 37.06%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.