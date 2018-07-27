KeyCorp (KEY) Insider Sells $6,001,756.80 in Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) insider Christopher M. Gorman sold 288,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $6,001,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KeyCorp traded up $0.13, reaching $21.27, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 648,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,831,382. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.23 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 128,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in KeyCorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,386,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 47,073 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 808,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 136,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 551,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,781,000 after acquiring an additional 20,989 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KeyCorp from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

