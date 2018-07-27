KeyCorp Increases Visa (V) Price Target to $160.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2018 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Visa to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.97.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $140.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,014,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855,379. Visa has a 52-week low of $98.51 and a 52-week high of $143.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Visa will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 8,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $1,075,364.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

