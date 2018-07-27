KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SRC Energy Inc (SRCI)

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for SRC Energy in a research report issued on Monday, July 23rd. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SRC Energy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.40 million. SRC Energy had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 18.08%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SRCI. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of SRC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of SRC Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. KLR Group downgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.78.

Shares of SRC Energy opened at $11.40 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. SRC Energy has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $13.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCI. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SRC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,080,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in SRC Energy by 136.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,974,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,892 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SRC Energy by 493.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,623 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SRC Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,921,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $121,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,934 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SRC Energy by 23.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,316,330 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,134,000 after purchasing an additional 999,220 shares during the period.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

