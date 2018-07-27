KeyCorp Comments on Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

WERN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.93.

Werner Enterprises opened at $36.05 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $619.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15,248.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

