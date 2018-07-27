Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (MTX) a €155.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, equinet set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €154.67 ($181.96).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines opened at €179.40 ($211.06) on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €114.75 ($135.00) and a 1-year high of €156.80 ($184.47).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

