Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give L’Oreal (OR) a €210.00 Price Target

L’Oreal (EPA:OR) received a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oreal in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Oddo Bhf set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of L’Oreal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of L’Oreal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of L’Oreal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €206.00 ($242.35) price target on shares of L’Oreal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €200.60 ($236.00).

L’Oreal traded up €0.30 ($0.35), hitting €180.05 ($211.82), during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,017. L’Oreal has a fifty-two week low of €170.30 ($200.35) and a fifty-two week high of €197.15 ($231.94).

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

