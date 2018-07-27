Kellogg (K) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Kellogg (NYSE:K) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Kellogg has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Kellogg has a dividend payout ratio of 48.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kellogg to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Shares of Kellogg traded up $0.37, hitting $71.25, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 19,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $72.26.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 67.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

In related news, SVP Amit Banati sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $129,539.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,823.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $10,739,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 736,992 shares of company stock worth $49,114,290. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

