Kellogg (K) Earns “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their hold rating on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

K has been the topic of a number of other reports. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kellogg from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 target price on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.56.

Shares of K stock opened at $70.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $72.26.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 67.81%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $10,739,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amit Banati sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $129,539.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,823.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 736,992 shares of company stock worth $49,114,290. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

