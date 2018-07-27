Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Buy Rating for TD Ameritrade (AMTD)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their buy rating on shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $68.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMTD. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut TD Ameritrade from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded TD Ameritrade from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TD Ameritrade in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.19.

AMTD opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. TD Ameritrade has a 12 month low of $41.88 and a 12 month high of $63.01.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 67,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 78,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,021,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

