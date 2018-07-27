KCAP Financial (KCAP) versus Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) Head to Head Survey

KCAP Financial (NASDAQ: KCAP) and Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of KCAP Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of KCAP Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

KCAP Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. Oaktree Strategic Income pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. KCAP Financial pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Oaktree Strategic Income pays out 76.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KCAP Financial and Oaktree Strategic Income’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KCAP Financial $28.26 million 4.36 $3.38 million $0.30 11.00 Oaktree Strategic Income $46.57 million 5.33 -$8.76 million $0.76 11.09

KCAP Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oaktree Strategic Income. KCAP Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oaktree Strategic Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

KCAP Financial has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oaktree Strategic Income has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for KCAP Financial and Oaktree Strategic Income, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KCAP Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Oaktree Strategic Income 0 1 0 0 2.00

KCAP Financial presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.06%. Given KCAP Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe KCAP Financial is more favorable than Oaktree Strategic Income.

Profitability

This table compares KCAP Financial and Oaktree Strategic Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KCAP Financial 20.55% 5.57% 3.16% Oaktree Strategic Income -8.28% 6.91% 3.43%

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income beats KCAP Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

KCAP Financial Company Profile

KCAP Financial, Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities portfolio, asset manager affiliates, and CLO fund securities. The firm prefers to invest in senior secured term loans, mezzanine debt, and equity securities primarily in privately-held middle market, and buyout companies. It also invests in debt and subordinated securities issued by CLO Fund Securities. The firm also makes investments in CLO Fund Securities managed by asset managers. Its investments under CLO Fund Securities comprises of minority investment in the subordinated securities or preferred stock of CLO Funds raised and managed by firm's Asset Manager Affiliates. The firm also invests in other investments such as loans to larger, publicly-traded companies, high-yield bonds and distressed debt securities. It also invests in first and second lien term loans. The firm also prefers to invest in secured and unsecured subordinated debt. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business. It primarily invests in healthcare, cargo transport, manufacturing, real estate, educate, automotive, agriculture, aerospace/defence, packaging, electronics, finance, non-durable consumer, utilities, insurance, and food and beverage sectors. The firm typically invests $1 million to $20 million in its portfolio companies. It provides senior secured term loans from $2 million to $20 million maturing in five to seven years; second lien term loans from $5 million to $15 million maturing in six to eight years; senior unsecured loans $5 million to $23 million maturing in six to eight years; mezzanine loans from $5 million to $15 million maturing in seven to ten years; and equity investments from $1 to $5 million. The firm targets the companies with EBITDA between $7.5 million and $50 million. While investing in debt securities, it invests in those middle market firms with EBITDA between $10 million and $50 million and/or total debt between $25 million and $150 million. It invests in minority, and majority or control equity positions alongside its private equity sponsor partners. The firm invests through its own balance sheet. KCAP Financial, Inc. was founded in August 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp., is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital. The Company invests in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments. The Company may also invest in unsecured loans, including subordinated loans, issued by private middle market companies, and senior and subordinated loans issued by public companies and equity investments. The senior loans that the Company targets have final maturities of 4 to 7 years. The Company seeks to invest in senior loans made primarily to private middle market companies. The Company’s investment advisor is Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.

