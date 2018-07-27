Kassirer Asset Management Corp Invests $342,000 in LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO)

Kassirer Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHO. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 50,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 1,209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter.

LaSalle Hotel Properties opened at $34.51 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.13.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.37). LaSalle Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.12.

LaSalle Hotel Properties Company Profile

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling 10,452 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets.

