Kassirer Asset Management Corp Buys New Stake in ILG Inc (ILG)

Kassirer Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ILG Inc (NASDAQ:ILG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000. ILG makes up approximately 1.5% of Kassirer Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kassirer Asset Management Corp owned about 0.06% of ILG as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ILG during the fourth quarter worth $3,315,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ILG during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of ILG during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ILG during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ILG by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ILG alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ILG opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.42. ILG Inc has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. ILG had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.33 million. equities research analysts predict that ILG Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILG. ValuEngine cut shares of ILG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ILG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

ILG Company Profile

ILG, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional vacation services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership (VO), and Exchange and Rental. The VO segment engages in the sale, marketing, financing, and development of vacation ownership interests; and management of vacation ownership resorts, as well as in the provision of related services to owners and homeowners' associations (HOAs).

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ILG Inc (NASDAQ:ILG).

Receive News & Ratings for ILG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ILG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.