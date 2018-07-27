Kassirer Asset Management Corp Acquires New Stake in Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

Kassirer Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Kassirer Asset Management Corp owned 0.11% of Rent-A-Center at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCII. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth $148,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth $236,000.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $786.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). Rent-A-Center had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rent-A-Center from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Northcoast Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.