Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) Major Shareholder Ltd Chione Sells 30,039 Shares

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 30,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $560,227.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd Chione also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 23rd, Ltd Chione sold 20,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $373,200.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Ltd Chione sold 126,742 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $2,404,295.74.

On Monday, July 16th, Ltd Chione sold 2,654 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $49,152.08.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Ltd Chione sold 50,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $926,000.00.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics opened at $17.36 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 3.74. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $20.39.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. venBio Select Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,524,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,083,000. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,679,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 135,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,758,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,014,000 after purchasing an additional 118,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KPTI shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

