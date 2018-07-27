Kansas City Southern (KSU) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $111.08 rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KSU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.00.

Kansas City Southern opened at $116.19 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

In other news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $228,451.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total transaction of $32,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,811.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9,893.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 162,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 404.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

