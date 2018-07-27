Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holdings Cut by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kansas City Southern worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 404.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $228,451.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $32,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,811.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KSU stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $116.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,265. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 8th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

KSU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.