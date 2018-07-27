Kansas City Southern (KSU) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kansas City Southern earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the transportation company an impact score of 47.2059008401087 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of Kansas City Southern opened at $116.19 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

In other news, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $32,391.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,811.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $228,451.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

