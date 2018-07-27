Kaizen Advisory LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1,757.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,863,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,093,000 after acquiring an additional 150,882 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,502.3% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 122,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 119,007 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 129,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 87,798 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,868,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,952,000 after acquiring an additional 69,778 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after acquiring an additional 55,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates opened at $138.71 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.16 and a 1-year high of $139.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $384.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.41 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Prim sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $1,005,512.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,312 shares in the company, valued at $28,804,991.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.21, for a total value of $459,958.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,124 shares in the company, valued at $12,047,504.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,379 shares of company stock worth $3,978,871. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

