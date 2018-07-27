Kaizen Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT)

Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 407.3% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Colligan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $73,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,462.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,839. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Central Garden & Pet Co has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $45.02. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.09.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $613.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Central Garden & Pet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CENT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

