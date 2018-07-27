Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Stake Decreased by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191,272 shares during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum accounts for about 0.7% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 0.63% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 463,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,517,000 after purchasing an additional 60,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 77.9% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 290,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,261,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, VP Neal E. West sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $74,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Neal E. West sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $239,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,630 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum opened at $112.04 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $119.66.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $415.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.95 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 3.43%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KALU shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.38.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

