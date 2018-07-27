K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Raises Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment comprises about 1.3% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $197,987.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,323.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $51.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.01.

NYSE:LYV opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

