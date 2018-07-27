K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 346,800 North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 346,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 1.27% of North American Construction Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group opened at $6.35 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. North American Construction Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $170.83 million, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.46.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $90.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.52 million. equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

NOA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services in Canada. The company offers design build construction; project management; pre-stripping/pit pioneering; overburden removal and stockpile; muskeg removal and stockpile; site dewatering/perimeter ditching; tailings and process pipeline; haulage and access road construction; tailings dam construction and densification; mechanically stabilized earth wall; and dyke construction services.

