K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires 3,950 Shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,364 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $938,473,000 after buying an additional 831,633 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 10.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,250,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,153,000 after buying an additional 986,434 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,449,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,768,000 after buying an additional 475,794 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 22.8% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,480,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,701,000 after buying an additional 1,016,130 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,986,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,292,000 after buying an additional 46,683 shares during the period. 43.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a “$78.97” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

NYSE BMO opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $84.71.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.53. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.747 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.47%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

