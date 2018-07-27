JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Baxter International (BAX) Price Target to $85.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BAX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

Shares of Baxter International opened at $73.71 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Scott Pleau sold 10,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $801,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 6,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $473,383.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,371.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,477 shares of company stock valued at $6,486,117 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Baxter International by 5.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 437,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Baxter International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its position in Baxter International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,502,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,803,000 after purchasing an additional 404,135 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 92.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 299,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 143,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

