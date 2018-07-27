JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers PPG Industries (PPG) to Neutral

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, April 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG Industries opened at $110.66 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PPG Industries has a one year low of $100.36 and a one year high of $122.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at about $85,777,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,290,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,093,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after purchasing an additional 270,378 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $24,781,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,593,000 after purchasing an additional 208,087 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.