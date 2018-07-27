JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Arista Networks (ANET) Price Target to $287.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $282.00 to $287.00 in a report published on Monday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $303.00 price target on Arista Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $303.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.81.

Shares of Arista Networks opened at $276.28 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $141.78 and a 1 year high of $311.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.11 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.48, for a total value of $13,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $2,963,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,020 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,436 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $101,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $102,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $159,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

