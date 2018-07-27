JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY) Price Target to $10.50

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $10.45 rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NLY. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH opened at $10.52 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.04.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 99.62%. The firm had revenue of $512.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 16.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,443,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,498,000 after buying an additional 1,353,121 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 19.8% in the first quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,364,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,815,000 after buying an additional 1,214,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 4.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 23,673,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,918,000 after buying an additional 947,600 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 10.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,205,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,012,000 after buying an additional 900,983 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 164.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 880,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 547,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

