JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $292,000 Holdings in AtriCure Inc. (ATRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 105.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 51,429 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.31. AtriCure Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $30.96.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $46.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that AtriCure Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth D. Krell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,846.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $52,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATRC. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AtriCure to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

