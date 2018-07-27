JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Price Target to $18.50

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.50 in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $20.65 rating on the stock.

KREF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust opened at $20.60 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 1,447.29, a quick ratio of 1,447.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of -0.45.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 70.71% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. equities analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This is a positive change from KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.98%.

In other news, CEO Christen E.J. Lee acquired 2,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $40,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

