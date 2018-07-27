JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 32,181 Shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,181 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cidara Therapeutics were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 181,177 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 17,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 37,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics opened at $4.50 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. Cidara Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). equities analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 212,766 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDTX shares. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Cidara Therapeutics Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.