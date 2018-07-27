JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€80.00” Price Target for RTL Group S.A. (EPA) (RTL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on RTL Group S.A. (EPA) (EBR:RTL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of RTL Group S.A. (EPA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of RTL Group S.A. (EPA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of RTL Group S.A. (EPA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group S.A. (EPA) in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of RTL Group S.A. (EPA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €71.29 ($83.87).

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (EPA) opened at €69.20 ($81.41) on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. RTL Group S.A. has a 52 week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 52 week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, FremantleMedia, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. Its television channels comprise RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

