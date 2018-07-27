Joincoin Achieves Market Cap of $229,938.00 (J)

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Joincoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000926 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Joincoin has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Joincoin has a total market capitalization of $229,938.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00017187 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Joincoin

J is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,147,603 coins. The official website for Joincoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0 . Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team

Buying and Selling Joincoin

Joincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

